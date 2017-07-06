National Park Plant Restoration Project Featured by CBC News

A project to preserve the Hill’s thistle in a Canadian national park was profiled by CBC News July 6. The U of G Gosling Research Institute for Plant Preservation (GRIPP) is working to preserve the endangered plant species by using in vitro technology to grow multiple plants in the lab from just a few source samples. Plant agriculture professor Praveen Saxena, director of GRIPP, said the research team took two seeds and has now grown more than 1,000 plants. Saxena said the model used to save this plant can be applied to preserve other endangered species. He studies plant conservation and test-tube plants.