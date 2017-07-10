Expert on Author of Anne of Green Gables Discusses Recently Published Journals

Mary Rubio, professor emerita in the School of English and Theatre Studies, was interviewed about the journals of L.M. Montgomery, author of Anne of Green Gables. Rubio spoke with CBC Radio – Kitchener and Ontario Morning July 10 to discuss the just-published journals. She said readers will learn that Montgomery faced a number of personal, professional and financial struggles. Rubio spent decades researching the author and published an award-winning biography, Lucy Maud Montgomery: The Gift of Wings. She will work with Historica Canada to create a Heritage Minute TV feature on Montgomery for release in 2018.