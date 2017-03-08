OVC 6th in World Veterinary College Ranking

The University of Guelph’s Ontario Veterinary College (OVC) has placed sixth worldwide, and tops in Canada, in a new global ranking of universities.

This year’s ranking by Quacquarelli Symonds (QS) names the world’s best universities in 46 academic subjects. QS looked at 1,127 universities from 74 countries, the most comprehensive global overview by discipline of higher education.

OVC is ranked third among veterinary schools in North America.

“We are pleased that OVC is being recognized for our academic excellence and world-class research,” said OVC dean Jeffrey Wichtel.

“I’ve extremely proud of everyone at OVC — staff, faculty and students — and the work they do to advance veterinary medicine and health research for the betterment of animals, people and our planet.”

The rankings are intended to help prospective students identify leading schools in their field. Schools are graded based on academic and employer reputation and research impact.

Top-ranked veterinary science schools this year are the University of California – Davis, Cornell University, the University of London’s Royal Veterinary College, the University of Cambridge and the University of Liverpool.

After U of G, Université de Montréal was the next highest ranked Canadian school, placing 48th.

OVC’s ranking places it among the top five highest-rated Canadian universities in the survey.

In an earlier “star system” assessment, QS named U of G as a five-star institution based on criteria such as world-class facilities, social responsibility, innovation and internationalization