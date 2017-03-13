Computer Engineering Prof Discusses Artificial Intelligence with Financial Post

E ngineering professor Graham Taylor, academic director of the artificial intelligence (AI) research consortium NextAI, was interviewed in the Financial Post March 10. He discussed the first cohort of 20 teams of AI researchers, which will be working to expand AI solutions. Each of the 20 teams selected receive $50,000 in seed funding and an opportunity to access an additional $150,000 depending on their progress. Taylor said this program could stop the brain drain that is leading skilled individuals to leave Canada. He studies machine learning, artificial intelligence and software architecture engineering.