Prof. Keith Warriner, Food Science, was interviewed by Global News July 2 to discuss ways to avoid food poisoning in the summer. Warriner gave advice on how to avoid common summer issues, such as undercooking meat on the barbecue or leaving side dishes out in the sun too long. He gave tips on keeping food cold as long as possible and making sure to cook all meats thoroughly. Warriner studies food safety, bacteria in foods and pathogens.