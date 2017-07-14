Arrell Food Institute Scholar Featured by CTV, CBC News

An Arrell Food Institute scholar grabbed recent media attention with stories by CTV News and CBC News on her work aimed at transforming Canada’s beef industry. Master’s student Nasrin Husseini discussed her research focused on combating beef cattle ailments, such as bovine respiratory disease, which costs North American beef producers more than $700 million a year.

Husseini is the the first woman to graduate from veterinary school in Afghanistan after Taliban rule ended and is one of five inaugural recipients of a $50,000 annual scholarship from the Arrell Food Institute. She will be studying the possibility of using High Immune Response technology, developed by U of G pathobiology professor Bonnie Mallard, in beef feedlots.