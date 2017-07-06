Animal Biosciences Prof Writes on Collecting Elephant Sperm to Help Conserve Species

Animal Biosciences adjunct professor Laura Graham had her work featured in the Globe and Mail July 6. As part of the “It Happened to Me” section, Graham described her role in collecting elephant sperm to help preserve the genetics of bull elephants, while also having a safety net in the event those elephants are poached. Graham’s research primarily focuses on the reproductive physiology and endocrinology of wildlife species. She works with zoos and wildlife agencies around the world to generate information on the biology of endangered species that can help facilitate their conservation and management.