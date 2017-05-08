Students Design Race Car for International Competition

A group of University of Guelph students are off to the races this week, with their high-performance race car in tow.

The Gryphon Racing Team is taking part in the Formula SAE Michigan, an annual student design competition. The event includes 120 university and college teams from around the world, and is being held at the Michigan International Speedway.

Prior to their departure, team members showed off their new race car to U of G president Franco Vaccarino and University staff, sponsors, and supporters.

Each year, the student-run Gryphon Racing Team designs and fabricates a new open-wheeled, single-seat race car for SAE-sanctioned competitions. The team also displays the car at events such as College Royal, GoEngGirl, National Engineering Month and the Royal Agricultural Winter Fair.

Formula SAE events allow students to enhance their engineering design and project management skills, and apply classroom theories.

The race cars, which can reach speeds up to 130 kilometres an hour, are judged on design, construction, overall performance and cost. SAE International (previously known as the Society of Automotive Engineers) sponsors the events.

About 30 U of G student volunteers have been working on the race car for the past several months.