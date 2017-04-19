Prof’s Bee Research Garners International Attention

Prof. Nigel Raine‘s research on how smart bees die sooner than their less intelligent co-workers and are no better at foraging was recently featured in the Globe and Mail, Toronto Star, CityNews, CTV and Yahoo News. This study was also covered last week by the Daily Mail and the New Zealand Herald. Raine, who holds the Rebanks Family Chair in Pollinator Conservation, suggests that energy demands of intelligence eat up limited resources, leaving smart bees with less energy for foraging than their slower-learning counterparts. Published recently in Scientific Reports, the study highlights the potential cost of cleverness and could have implications for a variety of species beyond bees.