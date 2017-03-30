Prof’s Findings in Two Sexual Practice Surveys Featured Nationally

Prof. Robin Milhausen, Family Relations and Applied Nutrition, was interviewed by a range of media March 30 for stories looking at two national surveys she conducted. The studies focused on whether or not middle-aged, single Canadians were practicing safe sex, and if condom use affected perceived pleasure. Milhausen spoke with the Toronto Star, Canadian Press and Radio-Canada International. She is a sexuality researcher focusing on gender differences and similarities in sexual attitudes and behaviours. Her current research interests include sexual and relationship satisfaction, the experience of sexual problems and sexual pleasure.