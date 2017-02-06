Artificial Intelligence Expert Interviewed on BNN’s The Disruptors

Engineering professor Graham Taylor was interviewed on The Disruptors on the Business News Network (BNN) Feb. 2. Taylor discussed Canada’s artificial intelligence (AI) industry and what steps need to be taken to ensure the industry can thrive. He said Canada is currently a leader, though there are challenges in keeping talented researchers in the country. In addition to studying artificial intelligence and machine learning, Taylor is also the academic head of Next AI, an organization that aims to strengthen Canadian AI research.