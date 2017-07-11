University, USW Local 4120 Ratify Agreement

Members of United Steelworkers Local 4120, which represents about 850 administrative, clerical and technical employees, and the University of Guelph have ratified the renewal collective agreement that was tentatively agreed to on June 20, 2017.

During the five days of negotiations, talks were open, respectful and constructive, with the parties committed to addressing several key priorities for both sides, said Martha Harley, associate vice-president (human resources).

“Both bargaining teams should be commended for their hard work, focus and dedication in reaching a renewal agreement.”