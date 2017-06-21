University, USW Local 4120 Reach Tentative Agreement

Following five days of negotiations, the University of Guelph and United Steelworkers Local 4120, the union that represents about 850 University administrative and technical staff, have reached a tentative renewal agreement.

The current agreement expired April 30.

Negotiating committees for the University and the union are unanimously recommending ratification of the agreement, which addresses several key priorities for both sides.

Details of the agreement remain confidential pending ratification in the coming weeks by union members and the University’s Board of Governors.