How Will We Feed Ourselves in the Future? Prof Explains in National Post

An article by Prof. Evan Fraser, director of the Arrell Food Institute at the University of Guelph, was published in the National Post July 7.

The article looks at how Canada will feed its population in 2167. It originally appeared in The Conversation Canada, where it was part of a special feature marking the sesquicentennial of Confederation. Academic authors were asked to imagine what Canada will be like in 150 years.

Fraser speculates that future Canadians will eat far less livestock and will consume a range of alternative proteins – including insects.