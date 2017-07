It is important to be careful around giant hogweed, plant agriculture professor François Tardif told the Globe and Mail July 6. The article discusses disease-carrying pests and plants, and what people need to know to deal with them. Giant hogweed sap can lead to burns if skin is later exposed to UV rays, Tardif said. If giant hogweed grows extensively on your property, he recommends hiring professionals to remove it and and carrying moist towelettes to wipe away sap that gets on your skin.