Agri-food Experts, Profs Address House of Commons

Three University of Guelph professors were invited to share their expertise with the House of Commons standing committee on agriculture and agri-food this spring. Their testimony is the subject of a special newsletter issued this week by U of G’s Department of Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics.

The committee is studying the effects of debt in the agricultural sector and looking for research and insight to help shape agri-food policy.

Prof. Brady Deaton spoke about contemporary issues facing young and start-up farmers seeking to begin or expand farm operations, and the associated topic of generational transfer of farms. Deaton, who holds the McCain Family Chair in Food Security, previously testified before the standing Senate committee on agriculture and forestry about farmland ownership and food security.

Prof. Alan Ker discussed managing risk and efficacy in government programs. He is director of the Institute for the Advanced Study of Food and Agricultural Policy, and is president of the Canadian Agricultural Economics Society.

Prof. Al Weersink discussed debt and farm expansion and transfer. He studies effectiveness of agri-environmental policies. He has been featured in a variety of outlets including TVO’s The Agenda, and recently was named one of the inaugural University Leadership Chairs for research excellence.