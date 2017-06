Prof. Barbara Morrongiello, Psychology, was interviewed by Global News June 27 and CTV News June 28. She discussed what parents and caregivers should know about keeping young children safe while swimming. Morrongiello said parents often overestimate children’s ability when they are taking swimming lessons, and that tragedies can happen in seconds. She also said panicked children may forget what they have learned. Morrongiello holds a Canada Research Chair in child and youth injury prevention.