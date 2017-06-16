Summerfest Kicks Off U of G Canada 150 Celebrations

— News Release

The University of Guelph will celebrate Canada 150 with Summerfest on the Green, a community-wide event taking place June 25.

Fred Penner

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes live music, food trucks, a beer garden and activities that highlight U of G and Canadian achievements. Admission and parking are free.

Iconic children’s entertainer Fred Penner will perform at 11 a.m. Other musical guests are Juno-nominated singer Danny Michel, rockers Midnight Shine and acoustic trio BACA.

Activity tents at the event include:

  • U of G vanilla ice cream dished up with edible candy spoons
  • a display of annuals from the University’s trial gardens
  • colouring and face painting
  • summer road trip photos snapped at famous Canadian landmarks
  • picnic games for kids
  • learn about benefits of Ontario university research at the Curiosity Cruiser, with giveaways from the Council of Ontario Universities
  • “Just Dance” on Xbox with a printed postcard of you and your friends at famous international landmarks
  • big-ball volleyball, bubble soccer, peteca and quidditch in the Gryph-Zone
  • square dancing lessons and a hockey slapshot challenge
  • science demonstrations from Let’s Talk Science

All activities will take place on Johnston Green, near the intersection of College Avenue and Gordon Street.

Danny Michel

Midnight Shine

BACA