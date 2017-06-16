Summerfest Kicks Off U of G Canada 150 Celebrations

The University of Guelph will celebrate Canada 150 with Summerfest on the Green, a community-wide event taking place June 25.
The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes live music, food trucks, a beer garden and activities that highlight U of G and Canadian achievements. Admission and parking are free.
Iconic children’s entertainer Fred Penner will perform at 11 a.m. Other musical guests are Juno-nominated singer Danny Michel, rockers Midnight Shine and acoustic trio BACA.
Activity tents at the event include:
- U of G vanilla ice cream dished up with edible candy spoons
- a display of annuals from the University’s trial gardens
- colouring and face painting
- summer road trip photos snapped at famous Canadian landmarks
- picnic games for kids
- learn about benefits of Ontario university research at the Curiosity Cruiser, with giveaways from the Council of Ontario Universities
- “Just Dance” on Xbox with a printed postcard of you and your friends at famous international landmarks
- big-ball volleyball, bubble soccer, peteca and quidditch in the Gryph-Zone
- square dancing lessons and a hockey slapshot challenge
- science demonstrations from Let’s Talk Science
All activities will take place on Johnston Green, near the intersection of College Avenue and Gordon Street.