Summerfest Kicks Off U of G Canada 150 Celebrations

The University of Guelph will celebrate Canada 150 with Summerfest on the Green, a community-wide event taking place June 25.

The event, which runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., includes live music, food trucks, a beer garden and activities that highlight U of G and Canadian achievements. Admission and parking are free.

Iconic children’s entertainer Fred Penner will perform at 11 a.m. Other musical guests are Juno-nominated singer Danny Michel, rockers Midnight Shine and acoustic trio BACA.

Activity tents at the event include:

U of G vanilla ice cream dished up with edible candy spoons

a display of annuals from the University’s trial gardens

colouring and face painting

summer road trip photos snapped at famous Canadian landmarks

picnic games for kids

learn about benefits of Ontario university research at the Curiosity Cruiser, with giveaways from the Council of Ontario Universities

“Just Dance” on Xbox with a printed postcard of you and your friends at famous international landmarks

big-ball volleyball, bubble soccer, peteca and quidditch in the Gryph-Zone

square dancing lessons and a hockey slapshot challenge

science demonstrations from Let’s Talk Science

All activities will take place on Johnston Green, near the intersection of College Avenue and Gordon Street.