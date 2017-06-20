U of G Art Project, Course Part of Canada 150 Celebrations

University of Guelph students have created a contemporary art installation at Beausoleil Island in Georgian Bay Islands National Park as part of a national art initiative celebrating Canada’s 150th.

U of G is part of LandMarks2017/Repères2017, which involves a coordinated national curriculum and network of contemporary art projects. Fifteen Canadian universities are working with national curators, artists and local communities to create art inspired by nature for display in Parks Canada locations.

Organizers aimed to develop art collaborations reflecting upon Canada’s past and promoting shared visions of the future. The yearlong project culminates during LandMarks2017 week, now through June 25, which coincides with the summer solstice and National Aboriginal Day.

U of G’s project, #Land_Art_Nation, has included a studio and seminar course, and artworks on knowledge sharing, negotiating of perspectives, indigenous epistemologies, and discussion of place, environment and construction of identities.

The largest island in Georgian Bay Islands National Park, Beausoleil Island is accessible only by boat. It’s an important landmark for the Beausoleil First Nation on Christian Island, the Chippewas of Georgina Island on Georgina Island and Rama First Nation, and the Chippewas of Lake Simcoe and Huron.

LandMarks 2017 is a Canada 150 Fund pan-Canadian Signature project and is overseen by the charitable Partners in Art. The project is sponsored by TD Canada Trust and funded partly by the federal government.