Pollinator Research Chair Discusses Neonicotinoids, Bees Study

Prof. Nigel Raine, School of Environmental Sciences, was interviewed June 29 to discuss a recent study looking at neonicotinoids and bees. Raine was asked to comment on the study, which found this class of pesticides can harm bees and make them less likely to survive the winter, as well as lead to them producing fewer queens. He spoke with the BBC, Science Magazine and Nature. Raine, who studies pollinators and pesticides, said the chemicals from neonicotinoids can persist in the environment for years after they have been used, potentially harming the bees.