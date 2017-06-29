Multiculturalism Focus of Political Science Prof’s Interview with Chatelaine

Prof. David MacDonald, Political Science, was interviewed by Chatelaine June 29 to discuss multiculturalism. The way second- and third-generation Canadians view aspects of Canadian society, and if they see themselves reflected in areas such as politics and policing, was the focus of the essay. MacDonald commented that many of these people, who are often visible minorities, do not feel the state reflects Canada’s growing diversity. He studies nationalism, Indigenous politics in Canada, and ethnic politics.