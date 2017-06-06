History Prof Discusses Giant Rubber Duck, Canada Day Celebrations with Ontario Today

Prof. Matthew Hayday, History, was interviewed June 6 by CBC Radio’s Ontario Today (interview begins at 25-minute mark). The interview came in the midst of a discussion of the news that the Ontario government is helping pay for a giant rubber duck as a tourist attraction for Canada Day. Hayday spoke on the historical context about some of the more fun, and seemingly frivolous, elements of past national celebrations, while also speaking about some of the deeper issues underpinning these events, and why people get so worked up over them. He studies Canada Day celebrations and national identity.