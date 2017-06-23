Business Grad Writes on Building a Career while Paralyzed in Globe and Mail

Hospitality, Food and Tourism Management alumnus Drew Cumpson wrote a column in the Globe and Mail June 22 on building a career after being paralyzed. Cumpson, who suffered a spinal cord injury in 2011 while surfing in Peru, graduated from U of G in 2016. He said there were challenges involved with continuing his education, but said the school was very helpful in accommodating him. After working in sales and marketing for a small company, Cumpson has now started his own business, H&D Consulting, which focuses on hospitality and disability consulting.