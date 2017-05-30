Alumni Weekend Offers Chance to Reconnect, Honour Grads

Around 1,000 University of Guelph alumni are expected back on campus June 9-10 for Alumni Weekend, including members of the graduating classes of 1952 and 1967 for their 65-year and 50-year reunions, respectively.

Events this year include the traditional Friday night University of Guelph Alumni Association Awards of Excellence Gala, more than 20 class reunions (including a special 30th anniversary President’s and Chancellors’ Awards reunion), a beach volleyball tournament and a beer garden at the Bullring.

Four graduates will be honoured at this year’s awards, as follows:

Judy Maddren , B.A.Sc. 1972, Alumna of Honour: Judy Maddren was CBC Radio’s World Report host for 30 years, and produced the first public reading of Charles Dickens’s A Christmas Carol with CBC readers. The annual readings have raised more than $5 million for food banks, shelters and hospitals across Canada.

Brian Little , ADA 1967, B.Sc.(Agr.) 1972, M.Sc. 1978, Alumni Volunteer Award: During his 30-year career in agricultural banking and finance, Brian Little volunteered extensively, including chairing the Ontario Agricultural College (OAC) Alumni Foundation and serving as lead volunteer for OAC's Planning for Tomorrow program in 2011 and 2017. He chairs the 4-H Ontario Foundation. In 2002, Little received the Queen's Jubilee Award for volunteerism in Canada.

Mitchell Moffitt, B.Sc. 2010, and Gregory Brown, B.Sc. 2011, Alumni Medal of Achievement: Mitchell Moffitt and Gregory Brown founded the popular AsapSCIENCE YouTube channel in 2012, offering entertaining explanations of scientific concepts through a weekly animated web series. The channel has more than six million subscribers and more than 738 million views.

Alumni Weekend will also feature the popular ice cream technology tour, as well as tours of the Arboretum, the Honey Bee Research Centre and the new Gryphons Athletics Centre.

For more details and to register, visit the Alumni Weekend website.