Mental Health Hackathon Featured by CBC News

A hackathon focused on using technology to improve support for mental health was profiled by CBC News March 15. The annual hackathon asks students to come up with solutions to a broad social challenge. In the story, computer science professor Dan Gillis, student organizer Patrick Houlding and Matthew Sampson, part of the winning team “Guelph Cares,” discussed how the submissions could be used to provide care to those in need. The winning submission is an app that would allow volunteer mentors to connect online with students who have mental health concerns. Gillis said U of G will be working with to develop some of the submissions into viable systems that can be used at the school.