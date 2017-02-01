Nutritional Sciences Prof Tells Toronto Star Proposed Ad Regulations “No Magic Bullet”

Prof. David Ma, Human Health and Nutritional Sciences, was interviewed by the Toronto Star Feb. 1 to discuss a proposal for regulations on food and drink advertisements. The Canadian Heart and Stroke Federation is calling on the federal government to regulate food and beverage ads aimed at children and youth in an attempt to fight childhood obesity. Ma said while such regulations could be a good first step, stopping such ads alone will not be enough to make children healthy and more is needed to be done. He studies the role nutrition plays in human health, and is one of the leaders of the Guelph Family Health Study, a massive research project aiming to change how families live by implementing healthy behaviours early in life.