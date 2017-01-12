Researcher Discusses Endangered Bumblebee with CTV News Channel

School of Environmental Sciences post-doctoral researcher Alana Pindar was interviewed by CTV News Channel Jan. 12. She was speaking of the recent move by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service to designate the rusty patch bumblebee as endangered. The population for the bee is down by 90 per cent, leading to it being the first U.S. bumblebee to be listed as endangered. Pindar discussed the potential implications of having important pollinators, such as bumblebees, near extinction. Pindar studies bees and pollinator conservation.