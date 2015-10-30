Conversations

U of G’s strategic renewal process is built on collaboration and conversation. Please share your thoughts on what U of G means to you and what its future should look like. This conversation tool is open to anyone interested in U of G’s future. Thoughts and ideas shared here will form the basis of our next phase of consultations.
Week 1: What do people need to know about U of G?
Week 2: What sets U of G apart?
Week 3: What will the future ask of U of G?
Week 4: As a university, what opportunities are we missing?
Week 5: U of G is excellent at…
I think this is a great opportunity for the University to evaluate its future direction.
I’m excited for the Strategic Renewal process and the discussions that will take place, as much as for the outcome. I joined this campus 4.5 years ago to find a greater purpose in my career and be involved in the growth of our future. We have a unique, special place to share information and ideas and must ensure we do our best to promote equality, fairness and health. I hope one thing that comes out of this is a continued pride in UofG and the city of Guelph itself and a vision for sharing that pride with others both in and outside our community.
This is such a valuable project and I am enthusiastic to see where the path takes us.
As a university, we are missing opportunities at the international level, especially international graduate student recruitment and training. We need to be increasingly “nimble” in our response to changing grant opportunities and policies. We shouldn’t be missing opportunities because of poor communication. Finally, we need to find cohesion as a unit that includes faculty, staff, administration and students. Better communication between these institutional parties is critical to achieving a shared vision, rather than the present climate of conflict and misinformation.
For those who do not already know me, my name is Radhika, a student who is currently enrolled in the BBA program at University of Guelph @ Humber. First off, ideally one aspect the definitely sets us aside from any other university are the smaller classes. I think having smaller classes has been one incredible opportunity for both the professor and the student. First and foremost, it gives students the opportunity to interact with their peers and established a more one-on-one engagement with their professors. In addition to that, it also enables students to easily communicate with their professors as-pose to speaking with a TA and henceforth. In turn, from my perspective, as a student from millennium, I think one of the greatest aspects that is missing in this university, in fact in any university, is the opportunity in which a student gets to know his or her/self to extent in which they can go into a career or path in which they truly admire. Now, do not get me wrong as business student, Guelph Humber has provided several opportunities into which field I would like to designate in. (Examples Include: CPA, MBA, Law School, Large/ Small Enterprise and maybe an additional two-five designations) In my defense, we have read merely 40 text books in the time span of becoming a certified BBA student, out of these 40 books myriads of ideas are sprouted on new professional designation that can potentially be launched. I think the opportunity that is missing in all universities, is the support required to launch these new ideas/ designations into the real world. If University of Guelph/Guelph @ Humber adapts to this idea, it’ll be one amazing opportunity that sets us aside from all other universities.
We are truly missing out on opportunities to specialize, to be really good at what we do best. In my three years here I have seen a significant decrease in the variety of courses available and so I think that this is making Guelph more generic and less interesting as a school. I want to go to a school that focuses on its strengths rather than try to be like every other school. This means having more internationally focused courses and more practical opportunities to positively impact the world; courses in biology, especially in relation to ecology and using our resources such as the Arboretum and the Dairy Bush; an overall focus on problem solving in engineering, landscape architecture, the sciences and so on. That being said, having opportunities for a well rounded education are important too: having many introductory courses to take as electives is a good thing.
To me, Guelph means community. I’ve never realized how much of a community UoG is until studying abroad at another university. The amount of resources and aid that the university provide astounds me, whether it be from the friendly smile you always get when you walk in the library, clubs set up in the UC, homey residence, or the peer helper programs that reach out to everyone. When I think about what set UoG apart from other universities (specifically the one I attended for an exchange), it would be the student involvement. Students are passionate about what they are learning and passionate about projects they are promoting. From being in residence, I really fell that UoG is a safe space. People are proactive about issues of racism, acts of hate and so on. The RA’s were always there to listen. What sets UoG apart? Aside from what I’ve already mentioned, the food…