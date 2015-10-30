Conversations

U of G’s strategic renewal process is built on collaboration and conversation. Please share your thoughts on what U of G means to you and what its future should look like. This conversation tool is open to anyone interested in U of G’s future. Thoughts and ideas shared here will form the basis of our next phase of consultations.

Week 1: What do people need to know about U of G?

Week 2: What sets U of G apart?

Week 3: What will the future ask of U of G?

Week 4: As a university, what opportunities are we missing?

Week 5: U of G is excellent at…