U of G Bee Conservation Research Featured in Toronto Star

School of Environmental Sciences professor Nigel Raine, holder of the Rebanks Family Chair in Pollinator Conservation, spoke about University of Guelph research focused on saving honeybees in a Toronto Star article June 26. The story, written by U of G research communications director Owen Roberts, notes progress is being made in reducing pesticide use that can kill honeybees, but said a primary challenge comes from blood-sucking varroa mites, which can kill the bees. Raine said U of G researchers are finding strategies to solve the problem, but said more can be done to protect honeybees. Raine studies pollinator conservation strategies, honeybees and neonicotinoids.