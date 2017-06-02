Theatre Research Expert Awarded Lifetime Achievement Award

A University of Guelph professor has been honoured by the Canadian Association for Theatre Research (CATR).

Professor emeritus Ric Knowles, School of English and Theatre Studies, received the 2017 Lifetime Achievement Award at the annual CATR conference, held May 27-30 in Toronto.

A prolific writer and editor, Knowles has authored or edited more than 55 special journal issues that have helped shape theatre and performance studies in Canada and internationally.

He joined U of G in 1989 after teaching theatre studies at Mount Allison University in New Brunswick.

An expert in contemporary, Canadian and intercultural theatre, Knowles has written award-winning books including The Theatre of Form and the Production of Meaning: Contemporary Canadian Dramaturgies and Reading the Material Theatre. His next book, Performing the Intercultural City, will be published soon.