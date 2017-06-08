Researchers Grab International Headlines

Engineering professor Sureth Neethirajan and PhD student Abdulmonem Murayyan‘s research revealing red onions as being the most effective at killing cancer cells garnered international media attention this week with stories in The Daily Mail and The Times of India.

In the first-ever study, the two researchers examined how effective Ontario-grown onions are at killing breast and colon cancer cells. They discovered the Ruby Ring onion variety came out on top. Onions as a superfood are still not well known. But they contain one of the highest concentrations of quercetin, a type of flavonoid, and Ontario onions boasts particularly high levels of the compound compared to some parts of the world.

Published recently in Food Research International, the Guelph study revealed that the red onion not only has high levels of quercetin, but also high amounts of anthocyanin, which enriches the scavenging properties of quercetin molecules, making this variety more effective at killing cancer cells.