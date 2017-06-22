Psychology Prof Discusses Importance of Personality Tests With CBC News

Prof. Deborah Powell, Psychology, was interviewed by CBC News June 21 about a study she co-authored on personality tests and medical school admission policies. The study found that scoring highly on key personality traits is a better indicator of success in clinical rotations than grades or the MCAT, the standard medical school entrance exam. Powell said the results suggest medical schools may wish to use standardized personality tests when considering prospective students. She studies employment interviews and personality assessments.