Flags at Half-Mast Thursday in Memory of Staff Member

The University of Guelph’s campus flags will be at half-mast Wed., June 7, to mark the funeral for U of G staff member Bayne Beitz, who died June 3.

Beitz worked in the department of Transportation Services (Physical Resources).

Visitations at the Heritage Funeral Home in Palmerston on Wed., June 7 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

The Funeral Mass will be celebrated in St. Martin of Tours Roman Catholic Church, Drayton on Thursday, June 8, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., followed by cremation and interment in Palmerston Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers and as expressions of sympathy donations to Palmerston and District Hospital would be appreciated by the family.

The University reminds people of its counselling services and other supports available to assist staff and students, including:

Employee Assistance Program for faculty and staff, Ext. 52133

Multi-Faith Resource Team, Ext. 52392

Student Counselling Services, Ext. 53244