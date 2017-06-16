Amazon Takeover of Whole Foods Discussed by Food Economics Prof

Prof. Michael von Massow, Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, was interviewed on BNN’s Commodities show June 16 to discuss Amazon’s takeover of Whole Foods. The move by the e-commerce retail giant to purchase the struggling organic supermarket chain will likely have more of an impact in the U.S. than in Canada, von Massow said, since Whole Foods has a limited footprint outside of the U.S. He added that the grocery retail sector, a razor-thin profit industry, will face changes in the future and Amazon’s move could spur increased innovation. Von Massow studies food value chains, grocery store economics and revenue management.