U of G Part of International Commission on Food Security, New Report

The University of Guelph is part of an international commission that has developed an action plan to solve food and nutrition challenges around the world.

U of G is the only Canadian institution represented in the Challenge of Change

commission, formed in 2016 by the Association of Public and Land-Grant Universities.

Made up of 34 universities, government and business agencies, and NGOs worldwide, the group was asked to recommend how public universities might help meet global food needs by 2050.

In a report released this week, the commission outlines key challenges in global food and nutrition security, and suggests solutions including improving environmental sustainability, reducing food waste, addressing malnutrition and obesity, and sharing resources.

“Public research universities are uniquely positioned to help solve the complex challenges of food and nutrition insecurity,” said Prof. Wayne Caldwell, interim associate vice-president (research – strategic partnerships), who represents U of G on the commission.

“Our ability to build research networks with government and industry, and to approach food research questions is an excellent example of how universities are uniquely equipped to make significant contributions in improving food and water security.”

U of G’s Food From Thought initiative was cited as a leadership example of using big data to tackle complex food security issues.

“I am pleased to see our University’s role in interdisciplinary food research acknowledged in this commission and in the report,” Caldwell said.

In addition to the commission members, more than 100 people from universities, the public and private sectors, and NGOs have taken part as members of interdisciplinary working groups or expert advisers.

Jeff Wichtel, dean of the Ontario Veterinary College, served on a knowledge and education working committee.

The report is available online.