Play about Down Syndrome Directed by U of G Prof Receives Strong Reviews

A new play researched and performed by a cast with Down syndrome, and written and directed by University of Guelph professor Judith Thompson, is receiving strong praise.

Wildfire is a play within a play within a play, which aims to showcase— and confront — the discrimination Canadians with Down syndrome faced both in the past and today.

The rare theatre company play is running until May 20 at the Young Centre for the Performing Arts in downtown Toronto.

“The overwhelming charm and honesty of the performers is captivating,” said a Toronto Star review, and the play was also listed as one of the five top things to do in Toronto by the Globe and Mail.

The performers first directly address the audience, then transform into patients at an institution, where they stage a play – Romeo and Juliet.

Thompson, who is a widely recognized playwright, director and actor, said she hopes the play gives a voice to people who are often marginalized.

“The play explores forbidden love and the horrors of the institutionalization of people with differences,” said the English and Theatre Studies professor.

“Shouldn’t we see on stage what we see in the world? Our company is devoted to using our theatrical skills to create theatre with individuals from these communities, giving them artistic space to reveal their souls and speak their truths, so that they are truly heard and seen by the public.”