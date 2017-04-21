Trump’s Claims About Canadian Dairy Unfair: Prof

The decision by U.S. President Donald Trump to target Canada’s dairy producers is not a fair one, according to a University of Guelph professor.

“The U.S. imports a large quantity of milk into Canada, at five times what Canada exports to the U.S.,” says Prof. Michael von Massow.

The Department of Food, Agriculture and Resource Economics professor has been sharing his opinion with all of Canada via national media interviews.

Earlier this week, Trump said Canada is being unfair to U.S. farmers. He made the statements after a visit to Wisconsin, where a number of politicians and lobby groups asked for help after a group of local farmers had their contracts to export ultra-filtered milk to Canada cancelled by a local processor.

“I find it somewhat ironic that on the day when the president is calling for protectionist measures to take place in the U.S. with steel, he is accusing Canada of being protectionist in regards to dairy,” von Massow said during a live interview with Business News Network April 19. The National Post, CityNews, The Huffington Post and the Canadian Press also quoted von Massow in news reports.

Canadian dairy farmers have adjusted their pricing to sell their supply of ultra-filtered milk, a protein-heavy concentrate used to make cheese, said von Massow, who studies agricultural economics and food value chains.

“Canada is not dumping milk in the American market, but rather it is looking to sell it in the domestic market. In my view, this is how the free market is supposed to work.”