Snapping Turtle Hunting Ban a Positive Step, Veterinarian Tells Toronto Star

The Ontario government’s ban on hunting of snapping turtles was the focus of an April 22 Toronto Star interview with Sherri Cox, executive director of Research Innovation and Knowledge Mobilization at the University of Guelph. Cox, a veterinarian, said a ban is prudent, as turtles take 17 to 20 years to reproduce. She founded the National Wildlife Centre, which aims to help conserve native wildlife and has been an instructor at National Wildlife Rehabilitators Association conferences, given talks at the OVC, and trained student veterinarians and veterinary technicians in wildlife medicine.