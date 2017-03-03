Update on CUPE 1334 Negotiations

This bulletin is intended to update the U of G community on talks between the University and CUPE 1334, the union that represents approximately 240 trades, custodial and maintenance workers on campus.

The University is negotiating a renewal collective agreement with the union. Negotiations began in November 2016 and, since that time, the parties have made progress on a number of outstanding issues.

The parties last met with a Ministry of Labour-appointed conciliator on Feb. 17 and were unable to reach an agreement despite the University’s offer, which included wage improvements and steps necessary to protect the long-term sustainability of the University’s defined benefit pension plan.

The union requested a ‘no board’ report, and now employees represented by CUPE 1334 will be in a legal strike position as of 12:01 a.m. March 13. The parties have agreed to enter mediation March 9 and 10 with a provincially appointed mediator.

In the event of a work stoppage, the University will work hard to minimize the effect on students, staff, faculty and other members of the U of G community. The University would remain open and continue to provide services. All classes and exams would continue.

We will communicate with the community on a regular basis to ensure that you remain informed. Updates will be posted to this website.

The University highly values the work of all its employees and is committed to negotiating a fair settlement with CUPE 1334. We ask for your patience and understanding during this time.