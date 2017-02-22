First Nations Land Rights Focus of Presentation

First Nations land issues will be the topic of a presentation at U of G March 7 by Ava Hill, chief of the Six Nations of the Grand River, and land rights consultant Phil Monture.

Sponsored by the Department of Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics (FARE), the free session will begin at 7 p.m. in the Richards Building, Room 2520.

One challenge in land rights issues is education, said FARE professor Brady Deaton, McCain Family Chair in Food Security.

Deaton, who studies aboriginal water quality and land reform, said he hopes attendees will learn more about Canada’s First Nations and land rights.

“How do we get a basic understanding of what is going on? It’s important that we provide high quality speakers to represent these views,” he said.

“I believe these issues will continue to be of ongoing importance throughout Ontario and Canada. U of G is an appropriate place to support and enhance this dialogue.”