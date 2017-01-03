Tipping a Practice Likely to Change, FARE Prof Tells Canadian Press

The issue of tipping in restaurants, and what it means employers and their staff, was discussed by Prof. Michael von Massow, Food, Agricultural and Resource Economics, in a Canadian Press interview Dec. 28. The story, which ran nationally, including for CTV News and the Toronto Star, examined how rising labour costs and decreasing profit margins are affecting the practice of tipping. Some restaurants are eliminating tipping, with some customers happy about it, but other customers are less pleased, said von Massow, who was also interviewed about the topic on AM 640. He studies restaurant revenue management and food value chains.