Prof’s Column on Team Teaching in University Affairs

Prof. Shoshanah Jacobs, Integrative Biology, wrote a column for University Affairs Jan. 11 about her experience co-teaching a course. Jacobs discusses the challenges involved in teaching with other instructors, as well as the potential benefits. She said when two instructors voluntarily work together and are committed to teamwork, it results in improved teaching. Jacobs studies seabirds and is the author of the book Antarctica: Discovering the Last Continent. She is also looking at the effectiveness of different approaches and exercises for knowledge transfer and retention at the university level.