Microbiologist Talks Germs, Sickness with Globe and Mail

The issue of microbes potentially causing illnesses was discussed by microbiologist Jason Tetro, a visiting scientist at the University of Guelph, with the Globe and Mail Jan. 12. Tetro studies microbes and germs; he is the author of The Germ Files: The Surprising Ways Microbes Can Improve Your Health and Life (And How to Protect Yourself from the Bad Ones). Tetro, a U of G graduate, said microbes can actually be helpful to building up our immune systems. However, he noted the microbes we encounter in urban environments are generally not harmful or helpful to people due to their low diversity.