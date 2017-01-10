Flags at Half-Mast Wednesday in Memory of Student, Prof

The University of Guelph’s campus flags will be at half-mast Wednesday, Jan. 11, in memory of a U of G student and a professor.

Farzom Zarifi-Rad, a first year student in marine and freshwater biology, died Jan. 7. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, Jan. 11, at 10:30 a.m. in the Smith’s Funeral Home-Brant Street Chapel, 485 Brant Street, Burlington, Ont.

The lowering of the flags also honours professor Laurel Woodcock, who died Jan. 7. Woodcock was a professor in the School of Fine Art and Music and developed the Extended Practices Program in studio art. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

The University reminds people of its counselling services and other supports available to assist students and employees, including:

Student Counselling Services, Ext. 53244

Student Support Network (drop-in hours are noon to 10 p.m., Monday to Friday, Raithby House)

Good2Talk Helpline, 1-866-925-5454

Employee Assistance Program for faculty and staff, Ext. 52133

Multi-Faith Resource Team, Ext. 52392