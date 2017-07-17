Nutrition Prof Discusses Artificial Sweeteners’ Study with Toronto Star

The debate over whether artificial sweeteners are safe and healthy is the subject of a recent Toronto Star article featuring Human Health and Nutritional Sciences professor David Ma. The story looked at a recent study that found an association between artificial sweeteners and long-term weight gain, increased risk of obesity, diabetes, high blood pressure and heart disease. Ma discussed how this study looked at the extreme intake of sweeteners and more studies are needed to gather accurate data. Ma is director of the Guelph Family Health Study and president of the Canadian Nutrition Society. He studies how certain foods can affect health and the risk of disease.