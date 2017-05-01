U of G to ‘Shine Green’ for Mental Health Awareness

Mental health awareness will get the green light this week at the University of Guelph.

Johnston Hall, the Gryphon statue and the University entrance at Gordon Street and College Avenue will be lit green May 1 to 7 to mark the Canadian Mental Health Association’s Mental Health Week.

More than 70 landmarks across Ontario, including the CN Tower, Niagara Falls and the Peace Bridge, will also shine green this week.

Brenda Whiteside, associate vice-president (student affairs), said the goal is to raise the visibility of mental health and wellness at U of G.

“The lighting of the campus reminds us to reflect on our own attitudes towards mental health,” she said.

“Reducing discrimination and stigma is important so that all members of our community will feel comfortable asking for help when needed.”

More information about the campaign is available online.