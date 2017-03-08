CUPE 3913, University Ratify Agreement

Members of CUPE Local 3913, which represents about 1800 teaching assistants, graduate service assistants and sessional lecturers, and the University of Guelph have ratified an agreement that was reached through mediation Feb. 25.

“Members of CUPE 3913 are integral to the teaching mission at U of G and at the University of Guelph-Humber, and we are very pleased that we were able to reach a fair renewal agreement that we believe will be beneficial to both parties,” said Tracey Jandrisits, assistant vice president, faculty and academic staff relations.

Details of the renewal collective agreement will be presented to the community in the coming weeks.