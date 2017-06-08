Globe and Mail Features Prof’s Opinion Piece

Integrative biology professor Robert Hanner‘s opinon piece on fish fraud was featured recently in The Globe and Mail in conjunction with World Oceans Day. Hanner, associate director for the Canadian Barcode of Life Network, discusses in his article the prevalence of fish fraud, which is the mislabeling and adulteration of products, in Canada. He also talks about how fish fraud is destroying our oceans because it is being driven by unsustainable fishing practices. In order to combat this, Hanner says consumers need to demand information about the products we buy including what type of fish we are eating, where it came from and how it was harvested. Hanner says technologies like Guelph-developed DNA biotechnology is helping to verify the authenticity of fish, but that consumers need to be more vocal if sustainable fishing is to thrive.