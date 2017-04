Prof. Keith Warriner, Food Science, was interviewed by CBC News April 2 about the dangers of eating raw cookie dough. He said we may need to handle uncooked flour in the same way that we handle uncooked meat. E. coli found in flour have made many people sick, which Warriner said could mean the bacteria, previously not thought to be dangerous, are becoming more virulent. The best way to avoid illness, he added, is to always cook the dough. Warriner studies food safety, pathogens and E. coli.