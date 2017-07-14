Animal Cancer Centre, OVC Prof Win Veterinary Awards

The University of Guelph’s animal cancer clinic and an Ontario Veterinary College (OVC) professor have each received an award from Canada’s veterinary association.

OVC’s Mona Campbell Centre for Animal Cancer has been named Practice of the Year and population medicine professor Stephen LeBlanc received the Merck Veterinary Award for his work in farm animal health and production, it was announced July 14 by the Canadian Veterinary Medical Association (CVMA).

The Animal Cancer Centre was recognized for its exemplary care for patients suffering from cancer, and for its efforts to find new strategies and treatment options to treat cancer in companion animals.

“This is an internationally recognized, comprehensive veterinary cancer centre with the goal of compassionately treating companion animals with cancer while advancing the understanding of cancer and improving treatment options to benefit both animal and human patients,” said CVMA president Troy Bourque.

LeBlanc studies the diagnosis and control of metabolic, inflammatory and reproductive diseases of dairy cattle.

He has conducted field validation of precision technologies, and has co-authored more than 100 peer-reviewed papers with researchers and students.

“We are thrilled with the recognition received by both the Mona Campbell Centre for Animal Cancer and Professor LeBlanc,” said OVC dean Jeff Wichtel.

“It is a testament to the dedication and quality of work by the students, staff, faculty and researchers that the centre received this honour.” Congratulating LeBlanc for his award, Wichtel said the professor is “a proud alumnus of U of G with an established record of research and innovation in advancing the health of dairy cattle.”

Also honoured were: